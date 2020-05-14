No new cases of COVID-19 and some data cleaning bring state total to 637

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 today for the state. Though the total number of cases reported yesterday was 638, the DOH removed one resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii. No further details about the removal have been provided at this time. The state total is now 637.

Of the 637 total positive tests, 56 are still active cases.

The DOH reports that 38,881 test results have been received as of May 12th, an increase of 414 test results from May 11th and an increase of 839 from May 10th. The total test count as of May 14th is not yet available, but will be added as soon as it is.

No new cases required hospitalization, and one additional patient has been released from isolation, bringing the total number of recoveries to 564.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 75

Honolulu: 414

Kauai: 21

Maui: 117

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10 (-1)

Required Hospitalization: 81

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 564* (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

*On May 8th, the Department of Health revised this number. In an email to KHON, the DOH stated: “the 17 deaths and the one case that travelled home should not be included in the total for Released from Isolation. The number will be adjusted without those cases.” This revision has also changed the number of active cases.