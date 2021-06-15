No more negative COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccinations required for interisland flights

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Many people arriving from neighbor islands said travel is starting to feel like it was before the pandemic, especially with safe travels restrictions no longer in place.

Travel within the state is becoming much simpler.

Felmar Yadao travels to different counties for work. He said traveling without the need of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination is making his travel experience less stressful.

Yadao said, “I just came straight through. I just showed my boarding pass. That is it interisland, and it went pretty easy.”

The majority of passengers who arrived from the mainland wore a bracelet issued from the airlines. Their safe travels application was checked before boarding for a quicker process.

For interisland travel, passengers are simply asked to demonstrate their airplane ticket to verify their departure was from within the state.

Rachel Thurston is also traveling for work from Oahu to Maui. She said not having to take a COVID-19 test to travel makes a difference in her schedule.

“Not having to take a COVID-19 test, I save money,” Thurston said. “It kind of frees me up to think about the reasons why I travel rather than the effort of trying to do it.”

It is not just residents of Hawaii who are able to bypass restrictions when arriving to the neighbor islands. Those coming in from the mainland cleared through the safe travels program can catch a flight within the state without extra steps.

Jocelie Alamado is visiting with a group of friends to make up for loss time.

Alamado said, “I had actually already gotten married during COVID-19, but we were not able to do our bachelorette party so we’re waiting until now.”

Everyone traveling for different reasons, but at least they have the ability to get to their destination without many hurdles.

“I had to travel because my good friend’s grandma she passed away,” said Brandon Harris who is returning from Oahu. “I just went to pay my respects. On the 15th they dropped everything so it was very easy for me to fly back.”