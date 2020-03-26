1  of  3
No lines at Adventist Health Castle coronavirus testing site

Adventist Health Castle is providing coronavirus testing and they have no lines. Patients will need their primary care physician’s order to be tested.

Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p .m. and 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays. They are located at 640 Ulukahiki Street in Kailua.

