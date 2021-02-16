No lantern floating festival for Hawaii in 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The host of the annual lantern floating festival, Shinnyo-en, announced that the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii 2021 festival will not be held as a gathering at Ala Moana Beach on Monday, May 31.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The decision comes due to health and safety concerns for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Shinnyo-en. A community relations manager said, other experiences are being worked on to honor loved ones.

“The health and safety of our community continues to be our main concern during these uncertain times. With that in mind, we are working on creating special experiences that will allow people to honor loved ones who have passed and inspire them to step forward into positive action, and to do it in the safest way possible.” Rev. Craig Yamamoto, Shinnyo-en Community Relations Manager

Shinnyo-en will offer opportunities in the coming months that reflect the theme “Many Rivers, One Ocean – Share Your Light.”

Click here, email info@naleialoha.org or call (808)-942-1848, ext. 2 for more information.

The 2020 Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii festival was also canceled in March, 2020, due to concerns about the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. The festival was last held on May 27, 2019.