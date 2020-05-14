No food court dining or fitting rooms under new retail reopening rules

Food take-out, drug stores, and food markets have remained open at shopping centers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Friday, the rest of the shops can resume business.

The shopping malls will welcome customers but it is up to each retailer to open at their own pace.

The Pearlridge Center Manager, David Cianelli, said the number of shops that will reopen is still to be determined.

Cianelli said, “Taking all of this into consideration, honestly it is just hard to say exactly how many of our retailers will be opened on Friday morning.”

He said employees will work to create a list of the shops that open its doors on Friday.

It is a similar situation at other shopping centers, at Ka Makana Ali’i, the general manager, Stephanie England, said they update the website constantly as the list of those set to reopen grows.

England said, “It’s tough right now because it’s ever-changing, we keep getting reports day by day from our tenants.”

Shopping malls that plan to reopen will keep the follow areas closed:

Food-court dining areas (except for delivery or carry out)

Play areas

Entertainment areas

Common areas (except to access and depart from a retail or repair service business)

Arcades

Game rooms

The shopping malls and shop owners are also given a set of guidelines that include instructions on screening employee’s health, cleanliness and face-to-face customer interactions.

Some of the new rules call on everyone to wear a face covering and for store owners to provide hand sanitizer and close down fitting rooms.

Shopping centers confirmed to open Friday: