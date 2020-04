HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for folks making Mother’s Day plans.

There will not be an exemption for flower deliveries for Mother’s Day week after all.

Floral shops started gearing up to open for contactless deliveries after getting approval from the state, but Governor Ige says that approval wasn’t from him and he was not aware it was given.

A spokesperson from the governor’s office tells us the decision has been reversed.