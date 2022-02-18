COVID booster not required for UH students and staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As COVID cases drop statewide, the University of Hawaii said booster shots will not be required for staff and students to be considered fully vaccinated.

UH President David Lassner reported the school’s current COVID-19 vaccination policies will remain in place through fall 2022.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This shift was driven by the rapid decline in cases in hospitalization as well as the practical challenges with implementing a firm booster requirement policy while the CDC guidelines on which we rely on continue to change,” said Lassner.

UH continues to require that all students and staff be fully vaccinated in order to be on any UH campus. Face masks must also be worn when indoors.