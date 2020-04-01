NFL to invite top prospects to virtual draft

The 2020 NFL Draft was originally intended to be an extravagant event in Las Vegas. Although it will still be held from April 23-25, much of the fanfare that was set to take place will be devoid of big crowds due to COVID-19 concerns.

As such, the NFL will instead look to hold a virtual draft for players to attend via video conferencing.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the league will invite around 50 or so of its best draft prospects to appear on the NFL Network and ESPN broadcasts of the draft.

The NFL has begun inviting top prospects to participate — virtually — in next month’s draft. Those communications continue. In all, 50+ are expected to be involved via video, social media, etc. No trip to Las Vegas, but players and families will receive a “draft package” as well. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2020

Pelissero also says that NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent wrote a letter to the players invited, saying that “Our plan is to connect you with NFL fans watching the Draft live from around the world, directly from your home!”

It is unknown at this time who exactly is among the players that have been invited, although Saint Louis alum and Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa is likely one of the names that has been extended an invite due to his status as one of the top-rated players in the 2020 draft.