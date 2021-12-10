NextHealth ordered to cease and desist, pay $58,000 fine for unauthorized COVID testing on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has issued a cease and desist, as well as a $58,000 fine to NextHealth for administering COVID tests on Maui without a license, permit or written approval.

According to the DOH, NextHealth began testing on Oct. 11 at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea; approximately 982 people were tested.

“Testing is critically important as we continue to navigate through this pandemic. Residents need to be sure testing is done accurately, appropriately and safely,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

Officials urge those who were tested for the coronavirus through NextHealth to contact their physician.

To read the full Order to Cease and Desist, click here.