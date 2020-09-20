Next steps after the Department of Veterans Affairs report on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — U.S. Senator Brian Schatz shares his thoughts after the Department of Veterans Affairs released a report on the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

This report makes clear that Avalon did not take the steps necessary to protect its residents and staff. We have known all along that nursing homes and their residents were particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, so it is infuriating to see that basic infection control practices were not in place months after the pandemic began. Avalon must take immediate action to address the recommendations of this report to ensure the safety of the veterans and staff at the State Veterans Home. My staff and I will continue to closely monitor this outbreak and help provide any additional federal resources that are available. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz

The Department of Veterans Affairs report on the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo includes Avalon Healthcare’s response. Avalon Healthcare manages the veterans home.

