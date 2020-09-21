Newly admitted HCCC inmate, four at OCCC test COVID-positive

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A newly admitted inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19, Department of Public Safety officials reported on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Department officials said that the new inmate came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus before entering the facility.

When the department found about the contact that the inmate had, they placed the inmate was tested and isolated.

“The Hawaii Community Correctional Center immediately enacted their pandemic protocol to contain this one case,” said Maria Cook, who is the acting director of the department.

Thirty-three Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate results returned on Sunday. Of those received, three inmates tested positive. As for staff, only one facility employee tested positive.

