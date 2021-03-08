Newest bill wants to allow travelers with COVID-19 vaccines to bypass quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new bill, introduced by District 14 Senator Donna Kim, is aiming to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated individuals.
Senator Kim says its an effort to safely reopen Hawaii’s economy.
The measure urges Governor Ige to allow travelers arriving to Hawaii, including inter-island
travelers, to bypass the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they provide proof that they received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The bill comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announces that individuals who have been vaccinated should no longer be required to quarantine after exposure to someone with coronavirus, provided that both doses have been received.
“With over 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, our policies need to be
reflective of not just our mass vaccination efforts, but of the medical advice from the CDC,” said
Senator Kim. “By easing travel restrictions for vaccinated individuals, we can provide a safe
approach to reopening our tourism industry and rebooting our economy.”
The governor has not yet commented on the proposal.