New web-based form created for quarantine exemption seekers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It will be easier to request an exemption from the state’s 14-day quarantine order.

Previously, incoming travelers had to seek an exemption by email. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 19, a newly developed web-based form will be available.

The state said that the new submission system will be more efficient.

Work is already underway to sync the new form with Hawaii’s SafeTravels platform for a “more integrated and seamless experience.” This applies to trans-Pacific travel and not interisland as each county has its own exemption rules and process.

Before the new system becomes active, applicants can still submit by email to COVIDexemption@hawaii.gov.

Requests that are submitted before Sept. 19 will be processed by email in the usual course.

The state says that people should not submit duplicate exemption requests as it may delay processing.

People who receive approval for the modified quarantine exemption are still required to self-quarantine when they are not performing their approved essential functions, officials say.

This means that they can only break self-quarantine to perform their critical infrastructure duties and not for grocery shopping, outdoor exercise, or anything else outside their self-quarantine location.

The new form can be accessed on Saturday here.

