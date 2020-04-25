New verification process for all incoming passengers begins at HNL

It has been one month since Gov. David Ige’s mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect for all arriving passengers to Hawaii.

On Thursday, 83 visitors flew into the state, the lowest number to date.

Thursday was also the first day new measures were rolled out at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to help keep track and verify all incoming passengers.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the measures will help ensure people are abiding by the traveler quarantine order.

The new process goes like this:

Arriving passengers on trans-Pacific flights will continue to fill out the State of Hawaii Department of Agriculture declaration form. After landing they will have their temperature taken. Anyone with a high temperature will receive a medical assessment by paramedics stationed at the airport.

Passengers who do not have a fever will continue through the process.

An airport representative will review the declaration form to make sure it is complete.

The passenger will move to the order for self-quarantine station. The person will also initial and sign the mandatory order for self-quarantine form confirming they are aware they must self-quarantine for 14 days. By signing the legal document, they acknowledge they understand violating the order is a criminal offense and they are subject to a $5,000 fine and/or a year imprisonment.

An airport representative will collect the two forms and begin verifying their information. First, they will call their mobile phone number to confirm it rings right in front of them. If it does not ring, the person may have listed inaccurate information and is asked to verify the number. If the person refuses to provide a phone number that can be answered on the spot, law enforcement is contacted and they are subject to citation and arrest.

After the phone number is verified, an airport representative will then check the address listed for lodging. For returning Hawaii residents, the address should match their government issued ID. For visitors, the airport representative will call their hotel to confirm they have a reservation. Processing personnel have phone numbers for every hotel in the state.

If the visitor is not staying at a hotel, the address they list will be checked on the county’s tax map key (TMK) to verify it is a legitimate residence. The number for the place of lodging will also be called to check if they are staying with someone at the address. All information will also be provided to counties to check if the address is a vacation rental. The DOT wrote, ‘This is a warning to all vacation rentals in the state to stop accepting visitor reservations.’ The government will have their address and they will be subject to enforcement for operating illegally. A list of suspected illegal short-term rental sites will be provided to the appropriate county.

Once all the information is confirmed and the order is signed the person is allowed to leave.

“I myself was one of the people verifying the passenger information yesterday. The process is slower, but it is effective,” said Director Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation. “People must understand this is not the time to be vacationing in Hawaii, but if they do, they must abide by the traveler quarantine order and be prepared to stay inside for 14 days.”

The DOT said law enforcement officers are on standby to deal with anyone who refuses the process or becomes combative.

In addition, 20 HDOT Administration Division employees have been reassigned to conduct follow up calls to residents to verify they are abiding by the 14-day traveler quarantine order beginning Friday. Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) personnel will continue calling visitors during the traveler quarantine period.

HDOT employees are also working with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) to help with unemployment claims at the convention center.

“HDOT and its employees are going above and beyond their normal duties and are working to help the community during this extraordinary time,” said Director Butay.

According to DOT, overall passenger arrivals to Hawaii are down more than 99 percent from this time last year.

The DOT said there are few incoming flights to Hawaii. The only remaining domestic flights to Honolulu are from San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles and Seattle. The only regularly scheduled international destination is Guam. There are minimal trans-Pacific flights arriving to neighbor islands. Right now, only Delta Airlines is flying from Los Angeles to Kahului, Kona and Lihue 3-4 times a week.

The DOT said the enhanced process will begin statewide in the coming days.

On Friday, DOT and HTA officials spoke with the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 and said about 400 passengers (including crew members) had gone through the new verification process as of noon Friday.

According to DOT and HTA, there was one passenger who didn’t have a reservation and wasn’t allowed to leave the airport until he figured one out. They said another passenger didn’t know there was a mandatory 14-day quarantine in place. She went straight to the ticket counter and purchased a flight back home.

Senator Donna Kim told HTA and Attorney General Clare Connors that she was able to book several flights to Hawaii on websites like Priceline, and was surprised that it didn’t mention any mandatory quarantine on the web page.

Chris Tatum, president of HTA, said he would reach out to companies like Priceline and ask them to update their site.

“Some have been responsive, some have not,” he said. “They will not be receiving support from us in the future.”

After several passengers publicly broke the mandatory quarantine rules, state senators asked attorney general Connors if a designated quarantine spot could be implemented and watched over by the National Guard.

“It’s something we’re having conversations with DOT, law enforcement and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency about on how that might look,” said AG Connors.

Senator Jarrett Keohokalole asked Connors if people who violate the mandatory quarantine could be detained.

“Based on the nature of the fact that these individuals were required to submit to a quarantine and violating it,” he said. “I don’t want them in the jail because they could potentially infect the jail population.”

Connors said there are measures in place set by DTS to segregate people due to health concerns.

“Lock them up on the Mighty Mo or put them on a barge and make them wait the 14 days there, they’ll be fine. Why don’t we do that instead,” Sen. Keohokalole said.

Senators also asked what happens when Gov. Ige’s 14-day quarantine mandate expires on April 30.

“The 14-day quarantine is going to stay for a while,” said Attorney General Connors. “We saw a lot of people coming in in the beginning and slowly saw people not coming in. I believe we’re going to be keeping that 14-day quarantine in place for a while.”

More returning residents have been flying to Hawaii than visitors. Officials are reminding returning residents that they too have to abide by the 14-day quarantine.

The DOT said the new enhanced process will be rolled out at other airports statewide in the coming days.