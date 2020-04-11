New State website helps track incoming travelers who need to quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 663 people arrived in Hawaii on April 9 — 107 of them were visitors.

The State has a new website to help track those entering the islands who are supposed to quarantine for two weeks.

“Right now the person will be asked to sign an order in order to attest they understood the conditions of entering the airport and proceed to self-quarantine,” said Hawaii Department of Taxation Director Rona Suzuki. “Thereafter on a daily basis, the traveler is expected to check in on this application.”

Before coming to Hawaii, visitors are asked to create an account at the Safe Travels website and provide information about their plans. Visitors will then be told to show their confirmation page at the airport and then head straight to self-quarantine.