New state program will provide jobs for displaced workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state launched a job program that will help displaced workers and businesses in Hawaii.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The program, launched in collaboration with the private sector and nonprofit organizations, will use $10 million of the federal CARES Act funding to provide businesses with up to 650 workers.

Kupu, which is a conservation and youth education nonprofit, and Economic Development Alliance of Hawaii (EDAH), an economic development nonprofit, will help the workforce development initiative.

Officials said that the program will have two tracks: “Kupu Aina Corps” run by Kupu and “Aloha Connects Innovation” run by EDAH.

Here’s how the program works.

Displaced workers will be matched with companies in emerging industries and Aloha+ Challenge sectors in conservation, renewable energy, agriculture, creative arts, aerospace, entrepreneurship, and STEM fields.

The Aloha+ Challenge is the state’s commitment to meet its sustainability goals.

“We are excited to create some options for those who are currently unemployed and want to seek a different career path,” said Kupu CEO John Leong. “These positions will provide on-the-job experience, healthcare, and relevant educational or training opportunities for upward mobility beyond the first phase. The skills learned here will be essential tools for a resilient Hawaii.”

The programs’ positions will offer:

Two and a half to three months of on-the-job training (to December 15)

Wages starting at $13-$15 an hour

Health care benefits

Introduction and mentoring within the emerging, innovation sectors

Workforce training

Ideally, after the on-the-job training, individuals will be hired at the sites they are placed at or within the network of their organization, pursue careers in the emerging, innovation sector, or continue with higher education

Who is considered eligible?

The state said that displaced workers, recent college graduates and recent high school graduates are eligible for the program.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state said that the availability of tourism-related jobs may be limited through 2020.

The program is an opportunity for the state to work on its self-sustainability.

“Hawaii’s heavy reliance on tourism means that the local economy will lag behind the national pace of the recovery process,” according to DBEDT’s Research and Economic Analysis Division.

“This program proactively and intentionally supports companies while providing job opportunities that are not tourism-dependent,” said American Savings Bank President and CEO Rich Wacker.

If you’re interested in the opportunity, either as a host company or as a participant, you can apply here:

Latest Stories on KHON2