New scholarship fund aims to give Hawaii public high school graduates flexible means of continuing education

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The coronavirus pandemic has derailed many traditional rites of passage for high school students. First Hawaiian Bank and the Hawaii Community Foundation announced their contribution to supporting public high school graduates through the Stronger Together Hawaii Scholarship Fund. The fund aims to get or keep graduates career ready, after their school year was cut short due to COVID-19.

The scholarship is non-traditional and flexible, allowing students to use the funding for a college or vocational degree, certificate program at accredited institutions, tuition and books or other emergency expenses threatening to derail a student from continuing their education.

“The Stronger Together Hawaii Scholarship Fund is designed to remove as many barriers as possible for this year’s high school graduates by offering flexible funding, and a range of continuing education options to encourage

students to pursue their dreams—and be supported in the process,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO of First Hawaiian Bank.

To be eligible for scholarship funds, 2020 Hawaii public school graduates must participate in the

Next Steps to Your Future program of the University of Hawai‘i and P20, which was announced

earlier this month. The program provides advisor support and free UH Community College

courses on career exploration to help graduating seniors transition to post-high school education

or job training. More information on Next Steps to Your Future can be found here. Online applications will be available in July, and updates will be posted here.

Both First Hawaiian Bank and the Hawaii Community Foundation contributed $1 million seed funding for a total of $2 million to fund this year’s graduating cohort. Others wanting to contribute can do so here.