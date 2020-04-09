New rules for Kauai Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami has amended Emergency Rule #5 in response to newly recognized issues in the community.

The amendment will close all vacation rental operations, golf courses, and will require employees of food service establishments, and stores that sell groceries and medicine, to wear cloth masks beginning Saturday, April 10.

“Kaua‘i continues to have the lowest increase in new COVID-19 cases in the state, but that pattern is threatened by certain activities,” said Mayor Kawakami. “We continually evaluate and adjust our rules based on community needs, while keeping health and safety at the forefront.”

Three new rules go into effect Saturday, April 11:

Transient vacation rentals and homestays must cease all operations, including advertising, for the period identified in the Governor’s Emergency proclamation(s). Current occupants of transient vacation rentals and homestays may stay until the end of the pre-booked period.

All golf courses must cease operations for the duration of the emergency period.

All employees of any establishment that handles food, such as restaurants and grocery stores, as well as stores that sell medicine, must wear cloth coverings over their nose and mouth while in the store.

While not mandated at this time, all public-facing stores are urged to require their customers to wear cloth masks while inside. And all individuals over the age of 10 are strongly encouraged to wear a cloth mask while out in the public.



To view this amendment to Rule #5 and other information related to the Mayor’s Emergency Proclamation and related rules, visit the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency website at www.kauai.gov/COVID-19.