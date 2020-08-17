New public school year starts with distance learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new public school year starts Monday morning, with distance learning for at least the first four weeks.

The first few days of school will be focused on getting students ready for online learning. Drive-through systems to pick up loaner devices will also be available at schools.

For parents and students that are having trouble connecting to teachers with distance learning, the Department of Education has also launched The Ohana Help Desk to help specifically with IT problems.

The Ohana Help Desk will be open Sunday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can also go to the online website ohanahelpdesk.org for self-service support.

