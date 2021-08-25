New program to supply over 10,000 Hawai’i-grown meals to families affected by COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the ‘Local Farm to Table 2021’ program which will create over 10,000 local meals for O’ahu families struggling due to COVID-19.

Officials reported the meals will feature Hawai’i-grown and processed fruits, vegetables and meats.

The program is a result of a partnership between the City and County of Honolulu, the Hawai’i Foodbank, as well as local farmers and ranchers.

“The Local Farm to Table 2021 partnership offers an unequivocal win-win-win scenario. It not only provides healthy food to those in need, but it also supports local farmers and helps limit food waste. This kind of initiative is an important step towards strengthening our food systems in Hawai‘i,” said Amy Marvin, president and CEO of Hawai’i Foodbank.

A local nonprofit, The Pantry, will be distributing many of these meals.

“As one of Hawai’i Foodbank’s food partner agencies, The Pantry is incredibly grateful to be a part of this exciting initiative. Our mission is to address O‘ahu’s hunger crisis by providing consistent and reliable access to nutritional food, and the Local Farm to Table program will ensure just that for the communities we serve,” said Jennine Sullivan, The Pantry’s executive director. “This collaborative effort is a prime example of the positive things that can happen when we all work together.”

The program is funded with $800,000 in CARES Act money from the City and County of Honolulu, according to officials.