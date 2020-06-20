New program offers discounts on attractions, dining, accommodations, more for Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A new program geared for kamaaina will offer exclusive specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining, and more throughout the state.

The Kamaaina Special Offers Program will be available online through August 31, here.

Residents can access rates and discounts offered by participating Hawaii partners.

“Our communities have been vastly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such it is

important to us that we support our residents and local businesses,” said John Monahan, president

and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau. “With the recent lifting of the interisland

quarantine, the Kamaaina Special Offers Program creates opportunities for residents to reconnect

with one another, explore and enjoy our island home, as well as bolster our local economy in the

process.”

