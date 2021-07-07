New pop-up vaccine clinics on Kauai include restaurant discount offer, gift certificate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keoki’s Paradise in Po‘ipū is offering a 20% discount for anyone who gets vaccinated at their restaurant on Thursday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The clinic is offering the Moderna and J&J vaccines, which are available to anyone age 18 and older. No appointment are necessary. Remember to bring a photo ID.

The restaurant is among a number of pop-up clinics offering the vaccines across the island.

The Kaua‘i Humane Society welcomes adults to get vaccinated at their headquarters outside of Līhuʻe on Friday, July 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Below are the locations for other clinics. Walk-ins will be accepted, but it’s recommended that you register two days in advance to make sure they have enough doses.

Westside:

Saturday, July 10: Kekaha Neighborhood Center. 8 to 10 a.m. Adults 18+. Click here to register.

to register. Saturday, July 17: Kaumakani Community Hall. 8 to 10 a.m. Adults 18+. Click here to register.

Southside:

Thursday, July 8: Keoki’s Paradise Restaurant in Poipu. Adults 18+. No appointment is needed.

Central:

Saturday, July 10: Laukona Park in Hanamaulu. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Adults 18+. Click here to register.

to register. Friday, July 23: Kaua‘i Humane Society. 4-6 p.m. Adults 18+. No appointment is needed.

Saturday, July 24: Rob’s Good Times Grill (parking lot). 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 50 who register will receive a $10 gift certificate. Call (808) 938-0938.

North Shore: