HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials confirmed that the new sub-variant of the omicron COVID variant has been detected in Hawaii.

The recombinant omicron lineage XE was originally identified in the United Kingdom.

The variant is a combination of the first form of omicron, BA.1, and the subvariant BA.2, also known as the “stealth omicron.”

The Hawaii Department of Health said in a statement that “while there are indications the XE subvariant may be more transmissible than BA.2, more information is needed before we know the significance of the XE subvariant.”

There have been 54 sub-lineages of the omicron classified and the department said that 11 of them have been detected in the state.