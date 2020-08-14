New hotline set up to help employers figure out how to handle coronavirus in workplace

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As COVID-19 numbers in the community continue to rise, more businesses are seeing employees test positive. However, there are some new resources available to help them figure out what to do.

Hawaii Pacific Health has decided to create a hotline for employers dedicated to answering questions about how to handle a COVID-19 situation at the workplace.

“There’s a lot of guidance out there and what we’ve done because we’ve been getting these questions for months is distill it down to some fairly straightforward answers to the questions,” said Hawaii Pacific Health chief quality officer Melinda Ashton.

Ashton said they have set up a command center for the hotline, which will run seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be staffed with Hawaii Pacific Health physicians.

She said the goal is to help employers figure out what to do using information from Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health to deal with a specific COVID-19 situation.

“There are a lot of employers that are trying to plan ahead. What if I get a positive employee, then what do I do? Where do I get them tested? How do I get them tested?” said Ashton.

Other questions they can answer include what to do if more than one employee tests positive for COVID-19, how to determine when it’s safe for employees to return to work and how to ensure that the workplace environment is appropriate for employees to return to work.

The number for the Hawaii Pacific Health COVID-19 hotline is 808-763-2720.

Under CDC guidelines, businesses should be taking precautions like wearing masks and cleaning daily. Some businesses can also opt for using plexiglass to separate workers and employees. If an employee is found with COVID-19, employers should take action and clean all areas where the employee worked. The sick employee should be quarantined at home and other close contacts at the workplace should be tested.

However, new guidance keeps coming out as more information on COVID-19 is released. Tina Yamaki, President of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii said it can be difficult for businesses to keep up.

“With any business, there’s always questions that come up because things are changing on a daily basis especially with the spike in numbers,” said Yamaki.

For retail businesses, Yamaki said the Retail Merchants of Hawaii is also a resource, and they’ve been helping people on their end find answers on dealing with COVID-19 issues.

“I’m looking right now at revising it and putting in some updates to our guidelines as well because you know it is a working document, it’s something that needs to be updated, especially as time goes by,” said Yamaki.

One of the things she’s looking to add is guidance on how to handle a customer who refuses to wear a mask or practice social distancing and updated guidance for how to handle a situation once a COVID-19 situation is found.

Yamaki said part of the updated guidance will include the contact for the HPD COVID-19 enforcement task force, which she encourages retailers to use if customers are being uncooperative.

