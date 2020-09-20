New HCCC inmate isolating after contact with COVID-positive case prior to entering facility

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Public safety officials are awaiting the test result for a newly admitted inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

According to the Department of Public Safety on Sept. 19, the new inmate came into contact with someone who was positive for the virus before entering HCCC. Officials have placed the inmate in isolation and tested the individual.

Contact tracing is being conducted.

The department also provided an update on its statewide mass-testing initiative for prisons.

All Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates tested negative for the virus. However, one employee tested positive. That person was instructed to self-isolate.

Public safety officials are still working out the order of facilities that will be tested.

For Oahu Community Correctional Center, officials claimed that the outbreak at the facility has been contained.

