New Hawaii offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne ready for added responsibility

Ten years after spoiling what was one of the most successful seasons in University of Hawaii football history, G.J. Kinne is set to begin his first season on the coaching staff for the Rainbow Warriors in 2020.

As Tulsa’s quarterback during the 2010 Hawaii Bowl, Kinne completed 17 of his 31 passes for 343 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 62-35 rout over the No. 24 ‘Bows. After brief stints as both a player and coach in the NFL, he joined Todd Graham’s staff in Manoa as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I know when I came out here, it was a great experience. The Hawaii Bowl was awesome. Just being around our teammates and celebrating a great season,” Kinne said of the 2010 Tulsa team finishing 10-3 and a No. 24 ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. “Being out here in Hawaii, my family was able to come down and being here this many years later, it’s pretty crazy but I’m definitely blessed.”

The jump to offensive coordinator is a big one for Kinne, who was a graduate assistant at SMU in 2017 and an offensive analysist for Arkansas in 2018 before joining the offensive staff for Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, where he worked offensive special projects.

The 2020 season will mark Kinne’s first season as both a position coach and coordinator. He’ll also call plays for the UH offense. Whereas most coordinators base themselves from the high view of the coaches’ booth, Kinne will set up shop on the sideline this season. Despite all the responsibility the 31-year-old Kinne will hold this season, he says there’s a handful of coaches on Graham’s staff that he’ll be able to lean on.

“It’s a collaborative effort,” Kinne says. “We kind of all have our different wrinkles we like to put on this thing and obviously (UH running backs coach/passing game coordinator) Bo Graham is awesome. He was actually the running back coach when I was at Tulsa.

“We have a great relationship and we work together hand in hand and then (run game coordinator/offensive line) coach (Sam) Bennett, (wide receivers) coach (Brennan) Marion and (co-offensive coordinator/inside receivers) coach (Tony) Hull as well. We all have a hand in this thing to make this thing go.”

Despite all the uncertainty that the 2020 season has and will continue to present, the team seems to be in agreement that redshirt sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is the team’s leader. Kinne and Cordeiro have already built a strong rapport over the pandemic, and that relationship has been taken even further now that the ‘Bows are able to practice on the field.

2 weeks into camp, @HawaiiFootball's 1st year OC @GJKinne is impressed with the depth of his wide-receiver group. Tells QB Chevan Cordeiro to do his best Chris Paul impression #GoBows #HawaiiFB



👉🏻@RobDeMelloKHON will have more from Kinne coming your way 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/egMBHbpeaH — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) October 6, 2020

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself but he’s an elite quarterback,” Kinne said of Cordeiro. “His dedication to the game, he studies harder than anyone I’ve seen, worked harder than anyone I’ve been around. He has tremendous athleticism. I tell him that all the time God blessed him with great athleticism and speed, accuracy, strong arm. He’s really the whole package.

“He’s everything you want in a quarterback and I’m very blessed for my first offensive coordinator job to have someone like Chevan.”

It wasn’t long ago that Kinne thought he’d have to be a witness of the 2020 college football season instead of a participant. But after the Mountain West Conference reversed course to set the stage for an eight-game season that begins on Oct. 24 at Fresno State, the Rainbow Warriors are raring to go, albeit on short notice.

#HawaiiFB OC @GJKinne admits that after MWC suspended football in August he thought his 2020 college football experience would be via YouTube TV – But now just 2 weeks from kickoff, he’s got a ‘boost’ and is ‘ready to go’ #GoBows @HawaiiFootball // https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/YGJMRWHNb0 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 6, 2020

“It’s been a lot of fun. Chevan (Cordeiro) makes it fun, those other quarterbacks. … All those guys have been great and then obviously the receivers, the running backs, the O-line. The hardest thing is just all the COVID stuff. It’s kind of been a unique situation but obviously it’s not an excuse and the Zooming and all that has been different, kind of a unique situation but overall, it’s everything I wanted, signed up for and it’s been a lot of fun,” Kinne said.