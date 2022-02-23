HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (DOE) announced new guidelines for schools planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

“We look forward to providing our graduates with the ceremonies that they so deeply deserve while still maintaining the health and safety of our students and staff as a top priority,” said Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The DOE stated that ceremonies must be held outdoors or in a venue with adequate ventilation.

Students will be allowed to bring a limited number of household members as guests but student participation will also be voluntary. Schools may provide a virtual option for those who do not want to celebrate in person.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required and masks must be worn.

The DOE said that graduation ceremonies are still in the planning stages. More information will be announced in April.

“Planning for ceremonies must balance the desire to honor graduates while ensuring that our schools do not create an added risk to exposure and spread of the virus,” Hayashi said.

Click here to view the full list of the guidelines.