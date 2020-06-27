New giraffes wrap up quarantine, settles in new home at Honolulu Zoo exhibit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo says that its two new Reticulated Giraffes are now in their new home at the zoo.

The two giraffes, Neelix and Sandi, have finished their 30 days in quarantine after being transferred over from the Albuquerque Biological Park. The staff is now working on acclimating the giraffes to their new home in the African Savanna at the Honolulu Zoo.

“These two giraffes are the first large mammals we’ve brought in since getting accredited,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. “Their successful transport shows the strength of the Honolulu Zoo team, and we hope to be bringing in more animals in the near future.”

Neelix (male) was born on January 6, 2019, and is one year and give months old. Sandi (female) was born on July 5, 2019, and is almost a year old.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has the Reticulated Giraffe listed as “endangered,” on the IUCN Red List.

Giraffes, the tallest mammals in the world, have an average life expectancy of about 20 years in the wild and roughly 25 years in captivity.

Giraffes are herd animals, and with Squirt, the zoo’s resident giraffes, Neelix and Sandi bring the total count of giraffes at the Honolulu Zoo to three. The giraffes and zebra can be seen in the African Savanna during the zoo’s modified hours of operation, Wednesday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

