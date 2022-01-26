New food voucher program serves Native Hawaiians living on Maui: Here’s how to apply

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Native Hawaiian residents on Maui may apply to a new food voucher program if they’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount of vouchers – with a maximum of $150 per household – will be issued monthly through Sept. 30, 2022, or until there are no funds left.

The ‘Ai Hua food voucher program is funded by a $150,000 Office of Hawaiian Affairs grant and administered by Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO).

Below are the eligibility requirements:

At least one household member is Native Hawaiian.

At least one household member has been impacted by COVID-19.

Residents of Maui.

Below are the documents needed:

Photo ID of all adults.

Proof of Native Hawaiian ancestry – birth certificate, signed determination letters provided by Native Hawaiian serving organizations (Queen Lili‘uokalani Children’s Center, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Alu Like, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Kamehameha Schools Maui, etc.).

Recent 1040 or N-11 tax form.

Proof of income loss due to pandemic.

Click here to apply or get a form at MEO’s Wailuku office at 99 Mahalani St. Applications can also be mailed.

Vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and protein items at local farmers markets and online with Maui Hub. The program aims to benefit both Native Hawaiians and local farmers.