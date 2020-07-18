New exemption procedures for college students at UH, Chaminade, HPU, Kauai CC

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — New exemption procedures were announced for out-of-state students on Oahu and Kauai on Friday, July 17.

This will apply to students attending any of the University of Hawaii campuses on Oahu, Chaminade University, Hawaii Pacific University, and Kauai Community College. Roughly 8,000 students are expected to attend in the fall.

New procedures will include strict testing and health monitoring requirements agreed to by the schools and the state and county governments.

Currently, anyone can arrive in Hawaii, without testing, as long as they quarantine for 14 days. For university students participating in the modified quarantine procedures, all students will be tested for COVID-19, and will be subject to daily health checks. Only after obtaining a negative state-approved COVID-19 test result, as well as meeting other health and safety-oriented requirements, will out-of-state students be able to qualify for a “modified quarantine bubble” where they will be allowed to attend only official university activities, such as classes, for the 14 days following arrival.

To qualify for the “modified quarantine bubble,” students must show proof upon arrival of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure or within 48 hours after arrival.

The procedure says that students will have to follow the state’s mandatory quarantine order, regardless of where the student was tested, or until the negative test results are received.

Students who violate the terms of this exemption will be subject to sanctions for violation of the universities’ student conduct codes.

To report violations, email COVID19@hawaii.edu.

Violations of the COVID-19 related emergency government orders are punishable by a fine up to $5,000 and/or up to a year in prison.

Other requirements include:

Every student must provide the university with a written statement indicating they had no fever, symptoms or exposure to any known cases of COVID-19 in the 14 days prior to travel.

While traveling, students must wear cloth face coverings to the greatest extent possible on the plane and especially in and on the way to and from airports. They must follow all state and county orders regarding face coverings after they arrive in Hawaiʻi

After arrival, students are not allowed to use public transportation from the airport to their residence. They are allowed to use a rideshare service (non-pooled) or shuttle provided by the university.

For students in university residence halls and university-arranged, off-campus housing sites, the university will be assisting with options for meals for purchase by the students during the 14-day quarantine period.

Every student who qualifies for the exemption must carry a copy of an official email from the university that explains their exemption status.

The new procedures only apply to students and not their family members, who will be subject to the full 14-day quarantine. The procedures can be downloaded in its entirety ( PDF ) and view the state announcement.

