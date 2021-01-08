New entry procedures coming for Hanauma Bay

File – Residents and tourists that visit Hanauma Bay will no longer be able to walk into the nature preserve starting Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the long lines of people that have formed since the bay reopened in December, 2020.

HANAUMA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Residents and tourists that visit Hanauma Bay will no longer be able to walk into the nature preserve starting Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the long lines of people that have formed since the bay reopened in December, 2020.

The only way to get into the nature preserve will be through vehicular entry from Kalanianaole Highway.

Vehicles will be directed to the parking area and provided tickets with designated entry times upon reaching the entrance to determine what order they will be allowed into the park.

Visitors can either remain in the parking lot and upper area of the preserve while they wait or they can temporarily leave as long as they return within 15 minutes of their ticket time.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is working with the Department of Information Technology to develop an online reservation system.

Everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while inside the preserve. The daily capacity for Hanauma Bay remains at 720 people and commercial activity is still not allowed.