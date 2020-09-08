New efforts aid job seekers with finding work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people are continuing to find themselves out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 200,000 people have filed for unemployment since March. However, there is a local effort to help job seekers find work.

Sherry Menor-Mcnamara president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii said even though job sectors like tourism, restaurant and personal services aren’t likely to take on more workers, there are others that are.

“Healthcare and building and construction, natural resources, occupations range from retail salesperson, supervisors, registered nurses, customer service reps, truck delivery drivers, administrators, so it really is a diverse category,” said Menor-McNamara.

To help connect employers with job seekers, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii launched a website called HawaiiIsHiring.com.

There are over 20,000 jobs posted on the site.

Some of the companies hiring on the website include Hawaii Pacific Health, CVS, Wal-Mart, DoorDash.

Menor-McNamara said the website has gotten over 70,000 hits since it began back in July.

“Many may not be jobs that they’ve had previously, but it does provide them resources where they can train for new skill sets or even upscale for other types of jobs,” said Menor-McNamara.

The website also has links to upcoming virtual job fairs. The next Chamber of Commerce Hawaii virtual job fair will be held on Oct. 29.

Some counties are also stepping up to help with the job search. Kauai County announced last week it is launching a program called “Kupaa Kauai, Rise to Work”.

The county is contributing $2 million from the County’s CARES Act funding to pay for it.

It will provide work opportunities with health insurance benefits until December, when CARES Act funding expires.

“The program is intended to help displaced workers who have a variety of skills,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami. “They may be artists, graphic designers, project managers, landscapers and laborers, but Rise To Work is not limited to just those occupations.”