New doctors graduate in the MD Class of 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are 68 newly graduated doctors that completed their studies at the University of Hawai’i John A. Burns School of Medicine (UH JABSOM).

JABSOM MD Class of 2021 had an on-campus convocation ceremony in Kaka’ako.

The graduates were seated on stage.

Each graduate was allowed two guests. There was also some staff members at the graduation.

The ceremony was live streamed on the JABSOM YouTube channel.

The doctors will begin graduate medical education in specialty programs in Hawai’i and on the mainland in July.

JABSOM also held its first-ever commencement ceremony for its students with concentrations in disciplines including medical technology; communication sciences disorders; cell and molecular biology; developmental and reproductive biology; quantitative health sciences; and tropical medicine.



There were eight bachelor’s degrees, 30 master’s degrees and two PhDs