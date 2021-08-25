New data shows 87.6% of Hawaii state workers are fully vaccinated against COVID following mandate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New data released on Wednesday showed that 87.6% of Hawaii state employees are fully vaccinated against COVID. The numbers also reflect 98.6% of state employees are in compliance with the new mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 16.

State employees are now required to show proof of vaccination to their department, office, or agency. Those who opt out are subject to regular COVID testing.

“I am pleased with the vaccination and compliance rates, and I continue to encourage state employees and eligible Hawaiʻi residents to get vaccinated to protect their families, communities and themselves,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “Let’s do our part to stop the surge and get our lives back.”

The state employee vaccination numbers provided by the Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) cover approximately 14,000 employees, which do not include the Department of Education and University of Hawaii. There are 4.8% partially vaccinated state employees and 7.6% unvaccinated.

“Over 98% of the Executive Branch workforce has attested to their vaccination status, and our employees are leading by example, with more than 87% fully vaccinated and close to 5% partially vaccinated,” said Ryker Wada, DHRD director. “Over 92% of State Executive Branch employees will be fully vaccinated within the next 4 weeks.”

According to the DHRD report, the Departments of Human Resources & Development had the highest fully vaccinated rate at 96.3% and the Departments of Public Safety had the lowest at 77.1%.

DHRD’s report also showed that 87 workers applied for an exemption from the vaccination or testing requirement and 11 workers were placed on leave without pay because they did not return their attestation.