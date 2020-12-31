New COVID-19 resource guide aims to help small businesses access federal funding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Senator Brian Schatz released an updated resource guide to help Hawaii small businesses better understand how to access federal funding and loans. The latest COVID-19 relief bill to be approved by congress extends $900-billion in aid, of which Hawaii is expected to receive up to $1.7-billion.

The relief bill also includes federal funding for small businesses and nonprofits including a $15-billion nationwide Small Business Administration (SBA) grant program for live venues impacted by the public health crisis.

Eligible grant recipients include live venue operators, promoters or theatrical producers, independent movie theatre operators, museum operators and talent representatives. Of the total amount, $2-billion is set aside for eligible entities that employ fewer than 50 full-time employees.

“The new round of funding will help Hawai‘i small businesses meet their payroll and provide people with paychecks,” said Senator Schatz. “As more federal help becomes available, we’ll continue to work to provide more information about how Hawai‘i families and businesses can access these new resources.”

The relief package also extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to March 31, 2021.

The full small business resource guide is available here.