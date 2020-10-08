New city project aims to boost green jobs and reduce taxpayer costs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While proclaiming Oct. 7 as “Energy Efficiency Day” for O‘ahu, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced an ambitious new project aimed at implementing clean energy alternatives throughout Honolulu’s City and County parks and facilities.

The City said it has contracted two Energy Service Company (ESCO) partners to work towards this energy efficiency goal, which Mayor Caldwell says he hopes will help save taxpayer dollars and boost clean energy jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The partners, Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) and NORESCO will conduct a City-wide audit of all sites and facilities that may need energy-related improvements.

The goals of the project will include:

Increase energy efficiency of facilities by reducing energy consumption, water usage and demand on utilities.

Provide cost savings to taxpayers on the City’s utility bill through increased energy efficiency.

Reduce carbon emissions associated with global warming and other pollutants.

Reduce daily maintenance costs including: equipment replacement, energy & water utilities, water treatment chemicals and waste disposal.

Provide cost saving by installing renewable energy generation, energy storage, and micro-grids to support increased renewable energy interconnections and resilience across City facilities.

Improve the quality and consistency of performance for all facility users in terms of lighting, irrigation, air conditioning and other infrastructure that park users and residents rely on.

Address deferred maintenance and equipment replacement projects.

“This initiative will continue to improve our facilities and parks and reduce our impact on our precious ‘āina for decades to come. It makes fiscal sense, by saving energy and creating jobs, and more importantly it makes environmental sense to look at every option available to make City operations more sustainable and resilient.” Kirk Caldwell, Honolulu City and County Mayor

In addition, these improvements won’t actually be funded by City coffers, adds Mayor Caldwell. Instead, they’ll be funded by future energy savings collected over several years, which the City believes will create a win-win situation for current and future taxpayers.

Once the audit is complete, the actual energy improvements selected will depend which project the City chooses to pursue.

The current proposed improvements include:

Interior & exterior LED light conversions.

Rooftop photovoltaic solar panels with roofing repairs.

Carport mounted photovoltaic panels.

Energy storage systems such as batteries.

Plumbing fixture replacements (low flow toilets and urinals).

Pool equipment upgrades (pumps, filters and liquid pool covers).

Air conditioning and ventilation improvements.

“We have seen over and over again that the cities with resilient economies tend to be the ones that are most efficient and on the cutting edge with renewable energy technology,” said Josh Stanbro, the City’s Chief Resilience Officer. “This initiative is going to support local green jobs in a time when they are sorely needed, upgrade our parks at a time when our outdoor spaces are critical, and save taxpayer dollars as budgets tighten—we’d much rather be spending City funds on human services than paying for wasted energy.”

