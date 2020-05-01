Live Now
New CDC death tracker shows Hawaii’s count lower than normal despite COVID

Were Americans dying in higher rates prior to COVID-19 officially being tested? That’s what a new CDC data tracker aims to find out.

The interactive website shows Hawaii’s death count was 4.4 percent higher than normal the week of Feb. 15. That’s only about 1 person higher than the expected death rate, as Hawaii’s death rate is usually about 30 people each day.

Hawaii didn’t have a COVID-19 death recorded until March 31.

Overall from January through April, Hawaii’s death count is lower than normal, coming in at just 92 percent of what was expected even without COVID-19.

