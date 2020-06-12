New 2021 dates announced for Coachella, Stagecoach after both canceled for the year

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Organizers of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals announced new event dates on Thursday, June 11, after they were canceled for the 2020 year.

California Riverside County health officials announced on Wednesday, June 10, that the two music festivals have been fully canceled for the year due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The events that usually take place across three weekends in April were previously postponed until October. But as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing in the region, public health officials decided they couldn’t be held this year.

In a statement sent to KHON2, organizers said, “A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021.”

Coachella weekend one will take place from April 9 through April 11, 2021, and weekend two will be held on April 18 through April 21, 2021.

For Stagecoach, it has been slated for April 23 through April 25, 2021.

More information, as well as a new lineup, will be shared in the future.

“We can’t wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe.”

For those who bought passes in 2020, organizers say that 2020 passes will be honored in 2021. Current pass holders will be sent an email by the end of the day on Monday, June 15 with further instructions to request a refund or to roll over to next year.

