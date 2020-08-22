Neighbor island cases continue to grow; Molokai sees first new case in months

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Neighbor island mayors are concerned as virus counts in their communities increase with each passing day.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Although Honolulu currently has the majority of positive COVID-19 cases with 5,547 out of the 6,072 cases statewide, neighbor islands are not immune.

This week alone small spikes of cases popped up with Maui logging 20 on Wednesday and the Big Island seeing 13 new cases Friday.

Maui

8/19=20

8/20=1

8/21=6

Hawaii

8/19=7

8/20=5

8/21=13

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said he is relieved that Big Island cases are all located in Hilo, which makes the spread easier to control. But he is still concerned by the numbers.

“This is a huge number for the island of Hawaii. This is the most positive cases identified within a very short time.”

Ka ‘Umeke Ka’eo Public Charter School in Hilo confirmed eight cases this week. Three of their school campuses have shut down and they are being cleaned and disinfected.

Effective Friday in Hawaii county, indoor and outdoor social gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people. This does not apply to family gatherings. In all gatherings, face coverings must be worn and the physical distance of six feet must be maintained.

“This is a community issue and it’s going to take a community response, and only they can make a difference in how we do this,” Kim said.

Maui County has seen an uptick in cases since the beginning of August. A cluster at Maui Memorial Medical Center identified on August 13 has grown to 47– infecting 26 patients and 21 workers.

“I think people got complacent and said, ‘Oh we’re out of it.’ And now they’re finding out we’re not out of the woods at this time,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.

Of the six positive cases identified in Maui County on Friday, one is located on the island of Molokai.

“It’s a resident of Molokai who contracted the virus while on Oahu and this was before the mandatory quarantine was reinstated,” said Maui County Council member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez.

The new case is a woman. She’s the third for Molokai. The other two Molokai cases were identified in April and were linked to a male Molokai resident who traveled to Las Vegas.

Mayor Victorino said they will monitor the situation on Molokai for the next three days. If needed, they will ramp up testing.

Latest Stories on KHON2