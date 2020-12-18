Needy families get holiday food packages at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) – About 3,500 families got some holiday food packages at Aloha Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Great Aloha Run in partnership with the Hawaii Foodbank and the City & County of Honolulu coordinated the food give away which included a turkey.

This year the annual President’s Day run is being done virtually which means you can run the 8.1 miles anywhere you wish between Feb. 8 and 15. The annual run usually goes from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium.

All funds raised from the GAR go to charities and the military.

The Great Aloha Run has raised more than $14 million for over 150 Hawaii’s non-profit organizations and community groups during its 37-year history.

Participants who register by Dec. 31, 2020 are eligible to receive the early entry discounted rate. To register, visit www.greataloharun.com.