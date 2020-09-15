Need help paying utilities? CARES Act funds now available

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is reminding customers facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 federal assistance is available through the CARES Act.

Hawaii residents are able to enroll in certain programs set by the state and local nonprofit sources for rent and utility bill assistance.

City & County of Honolulu – $25 Million CARES funding

▪ COVID-19 Hardship Fund – Up to $2,000 per month for six months for rent, mortgage or utilities.



Maui County – $5 Million CARES funding

▪ Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) Program – $500 to $1,250 per

household up to three times to assist with utilities, mortgage, rent or childcare.

Hawaiʻi County – $1.5 million CARES funding

▪ COVID-19 Utility Bill Support – Up to $500 in utility, gas, electric or nongovernment water bill assistance per month for eligible households.

Hawaiian Electric is also offering its customers interest-free payment plans to help keep past due balances manageable.

It’s critical for customers to apply for assistance if the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial strain for their household or business. The time to act is now. It helps everyone in Hawaiʻi when these federal funds are injected into our local economy. Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of customer service.



Additional CARES Act funding is also available for households in need of utility payment help

that meet the 60 percent state median gross annual income limit. Applicants who meet income requirements may be eligible for up to $1,000 in LIHEAP COVID-19 Disaster Energy Crisis Intervention Assistance.



For more information, click here.

