Nearly half of 2,000 Americans enjoy physical distancing because of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New research revealed how over 2,000 Americans are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to healthline.com, 70% said that the pandemic has affected their work life.

While 5% of all American adults say they’ve lost their job, that figure doubles among 18-24 year olds. Additionally, 12% of Americans under the age of 44 have been furloughed, and another 13% of Americans under the age of 44 are still employed but fear for their job security.

As for physical distancing, nearly half of those surveyed, 48%, enjoy it. This is most true of Americans ages 25-44 (58%) and least true of Americans 65+ (34%). It also includes more men (52%) than women (45%).

For everyday life, 36% of those surveyed don’t actually miss working in an office. Eating out in restaurants also was prominent in things these people did not miss–29%.

Others included going to the bank (27%), working out at a gym or studio (26%), and going to a place of worship (24%).

Recently, Hawaii health officials revealed that they were monitoring a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to two Oahu gyms. Those gyms, however, were not revealed. The cases link back to one person who showed symptoms and worked out at one gym and went to another.

