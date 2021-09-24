Nearly 90% of Hawaii state employees are vaccinated against COVID

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) on Friday announced that nearly 90% of Hawaii state employees are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“A highly vaccinated work population not only protects our workplaces, co-workers and our families, but it decreases the likelihood of interruptions in state services,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement.

Below are updated vaccination rates for the state’s executive branch employees.

As of September 13, 2021:

88.8% of the state’s executive branch employees are vaccinated for COVID-19.

2.6% are partially vaccinated.

8.6 percent are not vaccinated.

The departments with the highest fully vaccinated rates are:

Dept. of Human Resources Development: 100%

Dept. of Business, Economic Development & Tourism: 95.4%

Dept. of Labor & Industrial Relations: 95%

The departments with the lowest fully vaccinated rates are:

Dept. of Public Safety: 79.4%

Dept. of Transportation: 84.9%

Dept. of Human Services: 87.8%

“The State of Hawaiʻi has continued its upward trend, increasing the executive branch’s fully vaccinated rate by more than 3% in the last month. Additionally, more employees have chosen to initiate vaccinations, moving us towards a more fully vaccinated and safer population,” said DHRD Director Ryker Wada. “I remain optimistic that the state will continue to increase its vaccination rate in the coming months.”

DHRD said three executive branch employees who did not comply with vaccination and testing requirements have been discharged.

The vaccination rates do not include the University of Hawaii and the Department of Education.