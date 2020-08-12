Nearly 500 workers tested for COVID-19 at Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said his COVID-19 test results were negative after mass testing took place for nearly 500 city and county employees at Honolulu Hale.

Last week, Caldwell’s office announced 10 employees at the municipal building tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group was called to conduct the testing for all employees, he said many of those who tested positive showed no symptoms.

He said, “Almost every person was asymptomatic, almost every person.”

That is troubling information for the doctor because not showing signs of sickness allows the virus to spread without any red flags.

“Well I can tell you, the routine screening that happened at Honolulu Hale, I am already getting positives back today,” Miscovich said. “So there are positives, and you might say that’s a broad routine screening, but there were positives throughout the facility. ”

The test result for the mayor came back in less than 24 hours, Miscovich said it was placed on high priority and sent to a private lab on the island.

He said those who are at less risk, their tests are sent to the mainland where delays are still an issue.

Miscovich said, “Some people are finding a four-day turnaround on the testing just because we have to have prioritization based on the fact that we are short of testing, we need a lot more testing as I’ve said over and over again.”

He would advise at least two more rounds of tests throughout the next 14-days for workers including the mayor.

Miscovich said, “He should have two more additional tests to make sure he’s not developing symptoms or shedding.”

He said labs on Oahu are able to test about 2,500 samples a day with a 24-hour turnaround.