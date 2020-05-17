Nearly 1,000 passengers landed in the state on May 15th

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Incoming passenger count bumped up to 996, according to numbers reported by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

This number included 286 visitors and 333 residents.

During this same time in 2019, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

  • Crew = flight crew members
  • Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii
  • Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID
  • Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
  • Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

Majority of the people who flew to Hawaii yesterday arrived on Oahu. The following tables show what the Oahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip and their type of accommodation, and they can choose more than one. This data was collected from the HTA survey on the back of the Hawaii Agriculture Declaration Form. People are not mandated by law to fill out the survey so some are left blank.

