NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to spring-sport athletes

On Monday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to extend the eligibility of spring-sport athletes affected by COVID-19 by one year.

For the University of Hawaii’s spring sports, that means players who competed in baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, tennis, track and field, men’s volleyball and water polo will get an extra year if the university allows it.

The NCAA also will allow schools to adjust their scholarship counts to account for incoming players.

Extra scholarships may become a financial challenge at some schools, so the NCAA is allowing schools to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Funds to pay for scholarships of students who take advantage of additional eligibility in the 2020-2021 season.

Source tells @TheAthleticCFB that the NCAA Division I Council has approved blanket waiver for all spring-sport athletes to get an extra year of eligibility. Schools will be able to offer less (or zero) aid or match what they provided this year. Up to each school for each athlete. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 30, 2020

The council also extended the roster limits for baseball, the only sport that saw an increase in limit.

CLARIFICATION: Spoke with the @NCAA — the roster limit is essentially scrapped for the 2021 season. Any senior who returns will NOT count against your 35/27 roster limits in college baseball. There’s no ‘set’ number. Just applies to returning seniors. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 30, 2020

Winter sports were not included in the decision to extend eligibility.