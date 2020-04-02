NCAA extends dead period for recruiting

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that it is extending its dead period for recruiting through May 31.

The NCAA defines a recruiting dead period as a time where “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools.”

College coaches are still allowed to communicate with recruits and transfers via various forms of call and text. Scholarship offers are still allowed to be extended as well, as a bevy of athletes have announced offers on social media.

The original dead period was set to last until April 15 due to coronavirus, but as cases mount nationally, that date has been extended.