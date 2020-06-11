NCAA expected to formally approve preseason plan

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee passed a recommendation made on a preseason plan for college football teams, Pete Thamel of Yahoo reported on Thursday.

The plan, which was proposed on Monday, would allow coaches to formally work with their teams starting on July 13. This would involve organized team workouts, film study and walkthroughs as teams begin to prepare themselves physically for the season. It’s designed to be a lead-up to a four-week training camp prior to the season.

For teams kicking off their seasons on Week 1, training camp will begin on August 7. Because the University of Hawaii football team has a Week 0 start, it can start meet on an official capacity on July 6 instead with training camp beginning on July 31.

Some teams across the country have already started to bring players back to campus for voluntary workouts, which were approved by the NCAA to begin on June 1. The NCAA was under a moratorium on athletic activities due to COVID-19 concerns beforehand.

The NCAA Division I Council is set to formally approve the committee’s recommendation in a vote on June 17.