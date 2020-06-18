NCAA Division I Council approves summer activities for men’s and women’s basketball teams

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Following its decision to approve a preseason plan for the upcoming college football season, the NCAA Division I Council has also announced that it will allow college basketball teams to return in the summer as well.

DI Council approves plan for men’s and women’s basketball summer activities: https://t.co/TUim2D6D88 pic.twitter.com/ydqmijdmdt — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 17, 2020

“Beginning July 20, required summer athletics activities may begin and can last up to eight weeks or until the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier,” states a release from the NCAA. Required virtual nonphysical activities can continue to be conducted during this period. Virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week.”

Classes for 2020-2021 academic year for the University of Hawaii is set to begin on Aug 24.