NCAA DI Council approves football preseason model, UH can start fall camp on July 31

The NCAA Division I Council has approved a proposed preseason football plan that will allow teams to formally return to organized team activities.

DI Council approves football preseason model: https://t.co/dDIPVG1GCO pic.twitter.com/R7fUesil44 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 17, 2020

Because the University of Hawaii football team has a Week 0 start set for Aug. 29 at Arizona, the timeline for the Rainbow Warriors to begin its preseason is moved up by a week compared to teams with a traditional Week 1 start. That means the team will begin organized team activities on July 6, with preseason practice officially starting on July 31 as long as state and county health guidelines permit.

The NCAA Oversight Committee passed a recommendation for the preseason plan last week. More details on it can be read here.

Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.